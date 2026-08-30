Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the highest state honour of Uzbekistan,'Oliy Darajali Dustlik', by the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday. This is the 36th international honour PM Modi has received.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Uzbekistan concluded with several historic agreements and achievements. During the visit, an agreement was reached on uranium supply.

The Prime Minister on Sunday confirmed that India and Uzbekistan will sign a long-term uranium supply agreement, a move that is expected to help advance India's nuclear energy plans in the long term.

Other agreements finalised

However, the scope of the talks was not limited to uranium alone. India and Uzbekistan are also finalising three agreements related to "sister-city" and "sister-state" partnerships. Prime Minister Modi was clear that these should not be limited to mere paperwork, but rather a concrete roadmap should be developed so that the results of these partnerships are visible on the ground.