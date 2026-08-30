- PM Modi received Uzbekistan's highest state honor, 'Oliy Darajali Dustlik'.
- This marks the 36th international honor for Prime Minister Modi.
- India and Uzbekistan agreed on a long-term uranium supply.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the highest state honour of Uzbekistan,'Oliy Darajali Dustlik', by the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday. This is the 36th international honour PM Modi has received.
PM Modi's two-day visit to Uzbekistan concluded with several historic agreements and achievements. During the visit, an agreement was reached on uranium supply.
The Prime Minister on Sunday confirmed that India and Uzbekistan will sign a long-term uranium supply agreement, a move that is expected to help advance India's nuclear energy plans in the long term.
Other agreements finalised
However, the scope of the talks was not limited to uranium alone. India and Uzbekistan are also finalising three agreements related to "sister-city" and "sister-state" partnerships. Prime Minister Modi was clear that these should not be limited to mere paperwork, but rather a concrete roadmap should be developed so that the results of these partnerships are visible on the ground.
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The two leaders also discussed urban development at the meeting. Notably, Uzbekistan is currently building a brand-new city called "New Tashkent."
Prime Minister Modi also presented Gujarat's "GIFT City" as a model for study. He also invited the delegation from Uzbekistan to visit India to closely understand the planning, technology and implementation of the project.
Trade crosses $1 billion for the first time
Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev described India as a "reliable strategic partner." He shared that bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time last year. Furthermore, joint ventures between the two countries have also increased sevenfold compared to the past few years.
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14 flights per week between the two countries
Movement and travel between the two countries has been made easier. President Mirziyoyev said that currently, 14 direct flights are operating per week connecting India and Uzbekistan.