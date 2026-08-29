US-Russia War: Russia unleashed fresh attacks on the Bucha district, near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing at least 27 people. According to Ukraine's military, Russian forces targeted Bucha's residential areas, leaving at least 50 buildings damaged.

The lethal attack also triggered a large-scale fire that spread to homes and a restaurant. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said over 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack.

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Almost constant air raids in Kyiv have now reached their third day, choking the economy in the Ukrainian capital and severely disrupting civilian life over four and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

A Russian drone strike on an ammunition depot in Mila, Bucha district, Kyiv region caused a massive fire and sustained secondary explosions, forcing the evacuation of over 200 people and injuring at least six. pic.twitter.com/c8OBirLn3w — The Matrix is Glitching (@tmisglitching) August 29, 2026

Russian Drones Strike Kyiv Region

Russian forces on Friday resumed their drone attacks on the Kyiv region, hitting more than a dozen apartment buildings and storage depots in a second straight day.

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