- Russia attacked Bucha district near Kyiv, killing at least 27 people.
- Over 50 residential buildings were damaged in the lethal attacks.
- Kyiv faces constant air raids, disrupting economy and civilian life.
US-Russia War: Russia unleashed fresh attacks on the Bucha district, near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing at least 27 people. According to Ukraine's military, Russian forces targeted Bucha's residential areas, leaving at least 50 buildings damaged.
The lethal attack also triggered a large-scale fire that spread to homes and a restaurant. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said over 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack.
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Almost constant air raids in Kyiv have now reached their third day, choking the economy in the Ukrainian capital and severely disrupting civilian life over four and a half years after Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
A Russian drone strike on an ammunition depot in Mila, Bucha district, Kyiv region caused a massive fire and sustained secondary explosions, forcing the evacuation of over 200 people and injuring at least six. pic.twitter.com/c8OBirLn3w— The Matrix is Glitching (@tmisglitching) August 29, 2026
Russian Drones Strike Kyiv Region
Russian forces on Friday resumed their drone attacks on the Kyiv region, hitting more than a dozen apartment buildings and storage depots in a second straight day.
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Earlier on Thursday, prolonged air raids in Kyiv essentially locked down the Ukrainian capital for 15 hours. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Russia has been attempting to choke the economy and severely disrupt civilian life more than 4 years after Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
Russian drone and missile attacks are also aiming at the power grid in what Ukrainian officials said is an annual campaign to weaponise winter. In Ukraine's southern Kherson region on the Black Sea, where glide bombs a day earlier forced a combined heat-and-power plant to shut down, officials predicted a winter of extended outages and urged people to move elsewhere if they could.
Russian strikes in the Kyiv region damaged 14 warehouses, 16 private houses, three apartment buildings and 16 vehicles, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said Friday.
Ukraine Aims A Drone Blitz At Moscow
The fresh Russian aerial strikes came days after Ukrainian forces staged one of their biggest drone attacks on Russia since Moscow's invasion more than four years ago, firing almost 800 drones.
(With AP inputs)
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