A routine press briefing at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi turned unexpectedly vibrant when Roman Babushkin, Charge d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Russian Embassy in India, began his remarks in Hindi. His cheerful greeting, “Shree Ganesh karte hai”, not only referenced the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival but also set the tone for a discussion that highlighted the strength of India-Russia ties amid global shifts.

"Shuruat karengey. Shree Ganesh karte hai. Aap sab ka Ganesh Chaturthi hai. Aapka hardik swagat," he said. His gesture brought smiles from onlookers and went viral on social media very fast. By invoking the cultural symbolism of Lord Ganesha and the celebratory spirit, the diplomat struck a warm, personal note with the Indian audience.

From greetings to geopolitics, Babushkin spoke about US plans to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products. He assured that Russia was an open and dependable partner. "If Indian exports are finding it hard to enter the US market, the Russian market is open to Indian exports," he stated, further stating, "If the West is bashing you, it means you are doing something right."

(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/uMpOFVlLkN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025 ALSO READ: Afghanistan Horror: 70 Passengers Burnt Alive After Bus Carrying Migrants Catches Fire Following Accident Firm Stand On Energy Security The Russian diplomat also rejected US officials' calls for India to refrain from importing Russian oil. He emphasised that Russia is a top oil producer and India is among the top consumers, and thus their alliance is critical to energy stability. "Any unilateral move results in supply chain disruptions, derangement of pricing policies, and destabilisation of international markets. The energy security of developing countries is at risk," Babushkin cautioned.

He underlined that even if India were to cut down on Russian oil imports, it would not automatically receive "equal cooperation with the West," which he characterised as having a "neocolonial mindset." Strategic Partnership With India Babushkin reconfirmed Moscow's resolve to New Delhi, describing the India-Russia friendship as a "true strategic partnership." Pointing to recent talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated that India was essential to Russia's strategic perspective.

"Whatever the situation, even in times of difficulties, we are determined to eliminate all the issues. Our partnership is robust and will grow stronger," he said.