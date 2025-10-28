In another embarrassment for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his fake social media post on the history of Kashmir was fact-checked on Twitter. Sharif dubbed October 27 as a 'Black Day' against what Pakistan claims as the alleged invasion by the Indian army of Kashmir in 1947. When The Daily Jagran investigated the post, it found the message was picked from artificial intelligence (AI).

(Screenshot from the AI checker) In his message, Prime Minister Sharif said India continues to deny the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination. He reaffirmed that the Kashmiri people are not alone in their struggle, as 240 million Pakistanis stand firmly and resolutely beside them in their pursuit of self-determination.

“Every year, the 27th of October marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. It was on this day, seventy-eight years ago, that the Indian Occupation Forces landed in Srinagar and annexed it - a tragic chapter in human history that continues to this day. Ever since that fateful day, India continues to deny the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in numerous resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” read Sharif’s “fake” social media post.

Every year the 27th of October marks the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. It was on this day, seventy-eight years ago, that the Indian Occupation Forces landed in Srinagar and annexed it - a tragic chapter in human history that continues to this day. Ever since that fateful… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2025 “For nearly eight decades, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have endured enormous hardship and oppression. We salute their indomitable spirit, courage, and resilience in the face of fear and persecution. Their unwavering resolve to attain the just and inalienable right to self-determination remains undiminished,” he added.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Wishes Hindus 'Happy Diwali', Netizens Flag '100% AI Written' Twitter flags Sharif's Misleading Post The post, instantly, was flagged by X as a “misleading post” and clarified that Kashmir was not "annexed" by India. The then ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, had willingly acceded to India to seek military assistance against tribal leaders from Pakistan, who were committing genocide of non-Muslims in India's northern-most state.

What does the fact say about Jammu and Kashmir In fact, on October 26, 1947, Jammu and Kashmir legally acceded to India when Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession. The next day, Indian forces arrived in Srinagar solely to counter invading tribal militias, not to seize control. As such, allegations of an "Indian annexation" lack historical and legal foundation, the note emphasised.

ALSO READ: India's Strong Message To Pakistan At UN: 'Must Ensure LeT, JeM, No Longer Exploit Afghanistan For Terror Acts' India-Pakistan relations The ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. (With inputs from agency)