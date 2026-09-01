SCO Summit 2026: A sudden moment caught attention at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a quick move to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately following the official group photograph.

Shehbaz Sharif's Moment With Putin Goes Viral As the leaders began dispersing from the podium, PM Sharif approached the Russian president and appeared to stop him by holding his hand to initiate a brief conversation. This unexpected interaction, which was captured on video, on the sidelines of the summit has gone viral on social media, with netizens mocking the Pakistan Prime Minister for his strange gestures.

World leaders at the SCO Summit including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin, Belarus’ Lukashenko and Iran’s Pezeshkian, gather for a portrait.



Later, Shehbaz Sharif 🇵🇰 walks out conversing with President Putin. Building relationships anew pic.twitter.com/fU2BLnl8DH — Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) September 1, 2026 The sponteous interaction unfolded just moments after a series of displays of regional optics on the summit stage. Right before assembling for the formal family photograph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen shaking hands and exchanging a brief conversation. Putin was also spotted sharing warm greetings with PM Modi on the podium. ALSO READ: 'Terrorism Can't Be Strategic Asset For Anyone': PM Modi's Strong Message To Pak At SCO Summit Alongside Shehbaz Sharif

Their short exchange followed a substantive, high-stakes bilateral meeting between the two leaders a day earlier in Bishkek, where they discussed strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership across trade, investment, energy, and fertiliser security. Netizens React To Viral Video As the video went viral, netizens called out Sharif’s unusual behaviour on the global stage. A user wrote, “Putin rushed himself there to save himself from that beggar!” Another user commented, “Putin be like-holycrap he came to ask for more loans...someone tell him I’m in middle of war.” A third user added, “What an embarrassment for Pakistan and its PM Shehbaz Sharif. Knowing nobody really cares to talk to him,he desperately tries to get close to Putin, touching him and making hand gestures just to show Pakistanis he’s having serious talks with world leaders.”

RUSH🏃



As soon as th SCO group photo ended, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif run to meet Vladimir Putin.



Just in time to ask some more aid.



Diplomacy or Begging? 😂 pic.twitter.com/FpFmwiEZcY — JanHit Voice (@HJP2029_2036) September 1, 2026 PM Modi Calls For Action Against Terrorism Earlier in the day, during a high-level roundtable discussion at the 26th SCO Summit, PM Modi called for a unified global effort to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism and its financing. He emphasised the need for a single voice against terror and rejecting double standards. "We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens. We must speak with one voice to declare that there is no room for double standards on this critical issue. Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy, or provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be sent a strong message: terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," PM Modi said.

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