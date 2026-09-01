Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday came under fire after reports emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly cropped out of a group photograph from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2026. The incident quickly drew widespread criticism online regarding the state of India-Pakistan relations.

The controversy began when the official X handle of the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office posted a photo from the SCO summit in Bishkek. The image featured Sharif standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Chinese President Xi Jinping also visible in the frame. The cropped photo appeared to tactfully place Sharif in the middle. However, the family photograph posted by PM Modi featured leaders of the 10 member countries posing together, including Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with heads of States at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 1 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/3lsruWHaYV — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 1, 2026

While other leaders, including PM Modi, posted the full group family photograph from their official social media handles, the Pakistan PMO seemed to do it differently. As the photo emerged online, people noticed the alleged edit and criticised the leader.

From the SCO Summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/GDlPpVkSLR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

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Damage Control?

As the criticism grew, the Pakistan PM appeared to calm the fire by sharing the full photograph from his personal account almost after 3 hours. Sharing the full photo, which included PM Modi as well, Sharif wrote, “Today, I was honoured to address the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Bishkek as Pakistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship for 2027. I congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on successfully hosting the Summit and steering the Organisation with distinction.”