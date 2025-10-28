Shinzo Abe assassination: In a dramatic courtroom moment, Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, more than three years after the killing that stunned Japan and drew global attention.

Standing before the Nara District Court, the 45-year-old calmly admitted to the charges of murder and violations of Japan’s strict arms control laws, saying quietly, “Everything is true.” His admission marks a turning point in one of the country’s most shocking criminal cases in decades.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving postwar leader, was fatally shot on July 8, 2022, while delivering a campaign speech in Nara, a city in western Japan. The attack, carried out in broad daylight using a homemade gun, left the nation in disbelief and prompted intense debates over political security, gun control, and mental health support.

Guilty Plea After Three Years The trial opened on Tuesday morning amid tight security. Prosecutors outlined how Yamagami allegedly crafted the weapon himself and planned the attack for months. According to the prosecution, he approached Abe during a campaign event for the upper house election and fired two shots from behind.

According to Kyodo News, Yamagami, dressed in a dark suit, appeared composed throughout the proceedings. His defense lawyers are expected to argue extenuating circumstances, citing psychological distress and family troubles linked to the controversial Unification Church, which he allegedly blamed for his family’s financial ruin.

A Killing That Shook Japan The assassination of Shinzo Abe, 67 at the time, was the first killing of a Japanese leader in modern history and a rare act of gun violence in a country known for its exceptionally low crime rate.

Abe’s death sent shockwaves through Japan’s political and social fabric. His funeral drew mourners and world leaders from across the globe, while the incident reignited debate over the influence of religious organizations in Japanese politics. Investigators said Yamagami targeted Abe because of his perceived ties to the Unification Church, a South Korea-based religious movement officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. Yamagami reportedly told authorities that his mother’s massive donations, allegedly totaling around 100 million yen (approx. USD 660,000) had financially ruined his family. He believed Abe had helped the Church expand its influence in Japan through his political connections.

The Unification Church, founded in 1954 by the late Sun Myung Moon, has long faced allegations of coercive fundraising and psychological manipulation. Despite numerous lawsuits filed by victims’ families, the Church maintained links with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — connections that came under heavy scrutiny after Abe’s death.

The revelations forced the Japanese government to re-examine political ties with the Church, leading to a rare public apology by senior LDP leaders and a dramatic fall in approval ratings at the time. ALSO READ: Who Is Sanae Takaichi? Everything To Know About Japan’s First Female Prime Minister What Lies Ahead Coinciding with the trial’s opening, US President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo for talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Abe’s political protégé and the current leader of the LDP. During their meeting, Trump paid tribute to Abe, calling him a “great friend and visionary leader,” while Takaichi highlighted her mentor’s enduring political influence.

ALSO READ: Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns After Less Than A Year Of Assuming Office | KNOW WHY The Nara District Court will reconvene for additional hearings in November and December, with a verdict expected early next year. For many in Japan, the trial is not only about punishment, it is also about understanding how a man from a modest background came to commit a crime that changed the nation’s sense of security forever.