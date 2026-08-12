India-China Border Dispute: Beijing on Wednesday said the situation on the China-India border is currently stable. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun declined to comment on reports of increased Chinese military activity near the Arunachal Pradesh border. When he was asked whether there had been any recent military incidents with India and whether China had increased its military activities near the state, which Beijing claims as part of South Tibet, he said the border situation is stable with India.

He said, "Both sides agreed to continue dialogue through diplomatic and military channels and maintain peace and stability in the border areas." VIDEO | Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "... Arunachal Pradesh is an indelible and integral part of India, and this is a fact which is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality."… pic.twitter.com/qqwcA5tMTC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026 Peace On The Border Is Essential: MEA India on Tuesday stated that it considers the border issues with China extremely serious and stressed that maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is of paramount importance, as the situation on the border will determine the course of relations between the two countries. ALSO READ: 'Diplomatic Premises Are Inviolable': MEA Condemns Defacement Of Indian Embassy In Slovenia, Demands Action

India Rejects China's Claim On Arunachal Pradesh New Delhi also rejected Beijing's criticism of its decision to officially recognise 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names. India stressed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and nothing can change this undeniable truth.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Arunachal Pradesh is an indelible and integral part of India, and this is a fact which is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality."



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