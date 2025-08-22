Ranil Wickremesinghe arrested: Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by the CID on Friday. He was arrested over misusing country's funds for a "personal" visit to London when he was President, The Daily Mirror reported. As per the report, this was the first time in Sri Lankan history when a former President was arrested.

Citing officials familiar with the matter, Newswire reported that the former Sri Lankan president was arrested after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo. His arrest is linked to allegations of using state funds to cover the expenses for a private visit to London, where he had attended a university graduation ceremony.

It was further reported that the investigators claim the trip, which formed part of a wider overseas tour, was not an official engagement but was financed with government money. As per Newswire, earlier in August, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were questioned over their roles in arranging the visit.

As per reports, he is the most senior political figure to face arrest in recent years. The detention of Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to intensify scrutiny over the use of public funds by top officials.

According to newswire, the court proceedings and formal charges are expected to follow.

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Wickremesinghe, who is the leader of the United National Party (UNP), took over after widespread protests caused by a economic meltdown forced his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka and later resign. Born into a prominent family of politicians and businessmen with large interests in the media, a 29-year-old Wickremesinghe was made the country's youngest cabinet minister by his uncle, President Junius Jayewardene, in 1978. In 1994, following assassinations that wiped out several of his senior colleagues, Wickremesinghe became leader of the UNP.