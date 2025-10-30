A newly released video by the Afghan Taliban has once again drawn global attention to Pakistan’s long-running militant ecosystem. A captured Pakistani ISIS fighter has detailed how he was recruited, indoctrinated, and deployed for jihad across the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, India Today reported on Thursday. The confession, circulated on platforms used by Taliban authorities, has reignited concerns over cross-border militancy.

The detainee, identified as Saeedullah, said he studied at a madrasa in Peshawar, located near the Tablighi Centre, one he claims had links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the UN-designated terror outfit blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. “The madrasa was linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he says, directly implicating an outfit Pakistan has long denied supporting.

According to his account, ideological handlers frequently visited such institutions, identifying young recruits susceptible to radicalisation. ⚡️Afghan outlet Al-Mirsaad:



A captured Pakistani member of the terrorist group ISIS-K confessed, revealing details about the group's training centers and operational activities in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/5JiTNoeh2y — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) October 29, 2025 Ideological Indoctrination And Weapons Training He alleges that a man named Osama provided the religious and ideological instructions while the weapons and combat drills were conducted in mountainous areas near Quetta, Balochistan. He says these training sessions included handling firearms and basic guerrilla tactics.

After this phase, he briefly returned to Peshawar before an operative named Nusrat began pushing him to join ISIS’s Afghanistan wing. Cross-Border Infiltration With Fake Documents “When I refused, Nusrat made me a fake Afghan Tazkira (identity document) and sent me to Afghanistan posing as a refugee,” Saeedullah reveals. He outlines his route in detail: Being handed over to masked fighters who welcomed him as “our brother from Pakistan”

Once there, he worked alongside around 20 foreign fighters, according to his testimony. The Afghan Taliban say they arrested him during a counter-ISIS operation. In the video, Saeedullah expresses remorse and pledges allegiance to the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate, possibly in hopes of reduced punishment.

The confession has re-energised questions surrounding Pakistan's longstanding struggle to dismantle militant infrastructure. Islamabad consistently denies harbouring terrorists, insisting such allegations are propaganda.