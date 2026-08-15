On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that Hindus living in Pakistan would prefer to remain in the country rather than move to India. His remarks have triggered an online debate and drawn attention amid continued tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The remarks were made while discussing Pakistan’s relationship with India, the role of the armed forces and the wider geopolitical situation in the region. Pakistan, which was created following the Partition of British India, observes its Independence Day one day before India.

Zardari also said that Pakistanis and Indians have different outlooks, while asserting that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practise their religion. Pakistan President Zardari claimed, “The Indians have a different point of view; they have their own agenda in mind… They believe in Akhand Bharat, but there is a lot in between which they have forgotten. We are Muslims; they are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that we tolerate. We have a 3-4% Hindu population in Pakistan, and they are as free and as good as anywhere else they were. They would rather be with us than be with them.”

"The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India," claims Pakistan President Zardari pic.twitter.com/RmKdjYhP5Z — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) August 15, 2026 Pakistan calls for peace on India's I-Day Meanwhile, Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership on Friday called for national unity, peace and economic development as the country marked its 80th Independence Day. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan sought peace but would not allow its desire for peace to be perceived as weakness.

ALSO READ: 80 Years of Independence: What The World Thinks Of India And Which Countries Gave Positive Opinion? Here's Survey Report “We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness,” he said. Referring to last year’s four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to safeguarding its national interests, including its rights over water resources. He added that the country would continue to act as a responsible nation and contribute to regional and global stability.

ALSO READ: 80 Years, 4 Wars, One Deep Divide: Why Do India And Pakistan Still See Each Other As The Biggest Threat? On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. You May Also Like To Watch India and Pakistan subsequently reached an understanding to end the hostilities after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.