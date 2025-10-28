In a striking blend of diplomacy and entertainment, US President Donald Trump delivered a morale-boosting visit to American troops stationed in Japan, complete with his signature “YMCA” dance. Aboard the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base, Trump broke into his familiar arm-pumping moves, prompting loud laughter, applause, and a sea of phones recording the unexpected show.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, adding a humorous twist to an otherwise formal Indo-Pacific tour. Trump’s entrance onto the aircraft carrier was as dramatic as his performance. The Top Gun theme music greeted Marine One as it landed, while troops waiting on deck sang “Sweet Caroline” and “Party in the USA” before the president stepped forward to address them.

TRUMP DANCE IN JAPAN!



Calling the service members "good-looking people, too many good-looking people," Trump thanked them for their sacrifice and emphasised their role in ensuring security across the region. "The power of the Navy doesn't come from the ships, it comes from you incredible people," he told the cheering crowd.

Strengthening US–Japan Alliance Trump was accompanied by Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, the first woman to lead the country. He praised her as a “big deal” and vowed unwavering support: “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there. We are an ally at the strongest level.”

The leaders signed an agreement for its implementation, described as ushering in the “golden age” of the US-Japan alliance. Discussions focused heavily on defence cooperation, including plans for joint shipbuilding ventures. The announcement followed a Memorandum of Understanding recently signed by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Trump emphasised that US forces contribute not only military power, but stability in a region marked by escalating geopolitical competition.

While many engagements during his Asia tour have focused on security, the light-hearted dance aboard the warship allowed service members a moment of levity, strengthening the connection between the commander-in-chief and troops far from home.