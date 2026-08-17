Washington/New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has termed the Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defence agreement a "big, bold and important first step" towards defending themselves in a "more meaningful way". Trump's remarks on Sunday came days after the three nations signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement -- holding any armed offensive against any of the three countries an attack against all of them.

"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP - WOW," Trump wrote. The agreement was signed August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. India's measured response to Mecca Pact India said it is assessing the implications of the Mecca agreement on its national security, as well as regional peace and stability. "As far as this agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of India's national security and considerations of regional peace and stability," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on August 11. "India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: Mecca Defence Pact Tested Within Hours: No Response From Pakistan Or Turkey As Houthi Drone Hits Saudi's City Jazan Trump's praise may jeopardise India's efforts to isolate Pakistan Although the agreement does not pose a direct threat to New Delhi, Trump’s latest praise may jeopardise India's further geopolitical discourse with America. As the praise simply provides high-level US political validation to a defence arrangement that enhances Pakistan’s strategic depth and regional embedding. It does not create an automatic military threat to India, but it raises the diplomatic and strategic costs of dealing with Pakistan and adds complexity to India’s West Asia policy. India’s measured official response so far reflects this reality: concern without panic.

ALSO READ: Mecca Defence Pact: How Pak's New Alliance Impacts India's Security Outlook; Role Of Saudi, Turkey In Focus Some Indian commentary sees the praise as further evidence that Washington is comfortable with arrangements that complicate India’s position. Indian analysts note that Pakistan may try to invoke or project the pact as a “buffer” during crises with India. Trump’s praise makes it harder for India to isolate or pressure Pakistan internationally on these issues.

(With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch