In February 2024, an elderly couple from Argentina, Rina Juarez, 76, and her husband, Rene, claimed to have captured photos of a UFO while on holiday near San Pedro de Colalao. The couple was photographing white birds when they noticed an oval-shaped object flying near power lines before it ascended higher into the sky, leaving them stunned.

The mystery deepened on the night of August 14 in the quiet farming town of Candioti, Santa Fe province. Around 10 PM, residents reported seeing strange white lights with violet flashes hovering above a nearby field. Mayor Sergio Oreggioni alerted the local police, and a deputy inspector was dispatched to investigate. On his way, a farm caretaker warned that the animals were behaving unusually.

Hypnotised Cows And Panicked Horses When the officer arrived at the ranch, he witnessed an extraordinary scene: cows were eerily walking in circles beneath the glowing light, seemingly hypnotised, while horses panicked and crashed into fences. The object remained stationary for several minutes before disappearing without a sound or a trace. Once it vanished, the animals calmed immediately, and no damage was reported.

Following the incident, authorities filed a routine police report. However, two months later, the report was classified for "public and national security" reasons. This decision puzzled locals and added an air of mystery to the event. The unusual refusal drew widespread attention, turning a simple rural incident into a state-secret case.

Researcher Seeks Answers Andrea Perez Simondini, head of CEFORA (the Argentine Commission for the Study of UFO Phenomena), requested access to the police report under Argentina’s Access to Information Law. To his surprise, provincial authorities denied the request, citing three national and provincial security laws. “The information cannot be provided because it falls within the exceptions provided for reasons of public and national security,” officials stated.

The August 14 sighting is now part of a growing list of unexplained phenomena reported in north-central Santa Fe, often near farming areas. Witnesses remain astonished by the hypnotic behaviour of the animals and the sudden disappearance of the mysterious light.