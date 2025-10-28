British Conservative MP Bob Blackman has introduced a significant Early Day Motion (EDM) in the UK Parliament, reaffirming India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over Jammu and Kashmir. The motion acknowledges the region’s Accession Day, observed by many in the UK, and emphasises its constitutional and historical union with India.

The motion states that on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the Instrument of Accession, officially making the region a part of the Indian Union. The accession was accepted by then-Governor General Lord Mountbatten, becoming effective the following day, October 27, 1947.

Significance Of Accession Day Accession Day is commemorated annually across Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising unity, integration, and India’s constitutional authority over the Union Territory. This year too, celebrations across the region highlighted patriotic pride and the sacrifice of those who defended its sovereignty.

The day marks a pivotal moment in the subcontinent's history, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition. As violent upheaval spread across newly formed borders, Pakistan-backed tribal militias launched an invasion into J&K. In response to this aggression and to preserve the state's territorial integrity, Maharaja Hari Singh chose accession to India, prompting Indian forces to be airlifted into Srinagar to repel the invaders.

UK Motion Calls For Peaceful Dialogue MP Blackman’s motion not only reinforces the legality of the accession but also expresses condolences for victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, including the recent Pahalgam attack, and solidarity with their families. The motion welcomes the peaceful commemorations held in the UK by diaspora communities, saying such observances support historical literacy, cultural exchanges, and civic participation. It further calls for constructive dialogue and community cohesion, urging respect for international norms and sovereign boundaries in any discussions surrounding the region.

The proposed resolution has been viewed as an important diplomatic signal, especially amid persistent attempts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue.