US Navy aircraft carrier will dock in Thailand's ‌resort city of Pattaya this week after a traumatising deployment in the war-engaging Middle East. According to a report by news agency Reuters , the Abraham Lincoln is scheduled to dock on Wednesday at nearby Laem Chabang, with two accompanying Navy vessels, to allow nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard to rest and recuperate after over 200 days at sea. This has raised fresh concerns of a sudden surge in local and unauthorised nightlife and sex tourism.

Sex tourism in Thailand

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand and, despite occasional crackdowns, the sex industry is openly visible in major tourism hubs, including parts of Bangkok and Pattaya.

Ahead of its arrival, police are preparing additional patrols around Pattaya's main beachfront and nightlife district, besides raids over the weekend that led to 40 to 50 people in detention for suspected prostitution, officials said.

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"We are doing our best, but it is difficult," Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo said on Monday, explaining that sex workers could potentially solicit in public areas without the knowledge of the authorities.

Why does the docking of a US aircraft carrier raise sexual disease concerns?

The docking of a US aircraft carrier increases the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) due to a combination of high-density tourism, demographic factors, and local infrastructure pressures.