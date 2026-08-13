An Army Apache attack helicopter has crashed in a central Texas field, killing both people on board and sparking a wildfire that forced several homes to be evacuated, a sheriff's official said. Officials from nearby Fort Hood announced that the AH-64 Apache helicopter had crashed. Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that both occupants died.

No cause of the crash was immediately announced. Fort Hood's criminal investigation division was leading the crash investigation, Coleman said. The helicopter did not hit any homes or other structures when it crashed, Coleman said.

Two killed in a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crash in a rural area near Salado, Texas.



The helicopter was assigned to the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division based at Fort Hood.



“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,”… pic.twitter.com/2PN498YAiE — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 12, 2026

"You could tell it was a violent crash," Coleman said. "Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

Victims yet to be identified

The twin-seat aircraft, which seats a pilot in the rear and a co-pilot and gunner in the front, was operated by the US Army. Two unidentified soldiers were taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Centre, Fort Hood officials said in an updated statement.