- Army Apache helicopter crashed in central Texas field.
- Both occupants killed, sparking wildfire, homes evacuated.
- Fort Hood's criminal division investigating crash cause.
An Army Apache attack helicopter has crashed in a central Texas field, killing both people on board and sparking a wildfire that forced several homes to be evacuated, a sheriff's official said. Officials from nearby Fort Hood announced that the AH-64 Apache helicopter had crashed. Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that both occupants died.
No cause of the crash was immediately announced. Fort Hood's criminal investigation division was leading the crash investigation, Coleman said. The helicopter did not hit any homes or other structures when it crashed, Coleman said.
Two killed in a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crash in a rural area near Salado, Texas.— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 12, 2026
The helicopter was assigned to the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division based at Fort Hood.
“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,”… pic.twitter.com/2PN498YAiE
"You could tell it was a violent crash," Coleman said. "Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."
Victims yet to be identified
The twin-seat aircraft, which seats a pilot in the rear and a co-pilot and gunner in the front, was operated by the US Army. Two unidentified soldiers were taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Centre, Fort Hood officials said in an updated statement.
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Their identities will be released 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. It remained unclear where the helicopter had been flying from or where it was headed.
AH-64 Apache Helicopter
The four-bladed Apache can carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles, 76 aerial rockets, and 1,200 rounds for its 30 mm chain gun. First introduced in 1984, the helicopters have undergone successive upgrades and modernisations and are expected to remain in service until at least 2050.
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“It is highly mobile, lethal, and can destroy armour, personnel, and materiel targets in obscured battlefield conditions at ranges out to 8 kilometres,” the Army states on its website. “With the addition of improved situational awareness, flight performance, and joint interoperability, the AH-64E has become the most advanced aerial fighting vehicle in the world.”
(With inputs from agency)