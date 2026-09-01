Hostilities in the Middle East have once again flared up as the United States on Tuesday started striking targets in Iran over the attempted attacks on shipping. Taking to X, the US Central Command said that US forces have started hitting Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) targets. "Today at 12 pm ET, US forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," the US CENTCOM said.

A report by Axios stated that the US Air Force was striking Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz. Trump threatens Tehran against retaliation Trump also reacted to the fresh attacks, saying that the strikes are large and powerful. He also warned Tehran against retaliation, threatening to hit much harder and at a higher level. ALSO READ: 'Need To Safeguard Freedom Of Navigation': PM Modi Highlights Hormuz Crisis In High-Stakes Meet With Iranian President In a post on Truth Social, Trumps said, "The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan. If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"

Iran says four missiles hit cities Confirming the strikes, Iran's state-owned IRNA news agency said that four projectiles hit cities east of the Strait of Hormuz. "Four projectiles had hit areas within the counties of Chabahar and Konarak," IRNA reported, citing provincial official Ali Khalilabadi. The report, however, did not specify the scale of damage, if any. Earlier on Sunday, the American forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Islands in the Strait, in what was their first military action in a month. Iran vowed to retaliate and later launched missiles at the US bases in Jordan. According to the US CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins, forces with the IRGC were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait. ALSO READ: 'Enemy Will Pay The Price': Iran Launches Massive Strike On US Base In Jordan After American Military Targets Larak Island The US' Sunday strikes broke a lull in fighting during the intermittent war that lasted more than six months. The fresh US campaign was launched to prevent Iran from using the peace time to enhance its capabilities. The attacks are said to be measures and limited strikes waged in and around the narrow waterway to prevent Tehran from reconstructing the radar and enhancing missile capabilities. Trump on Monday (local time) acknowledged that more hits might be necessary.

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