Bishkek/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister reiterated his earlier stance of resolving the conflict with diplomacy and discussions.

“The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on X.

PM @narendramodi had a fruitful meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian @drpezeshkian of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek.



The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/qusMma7JIU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2026 PM Modi urges Iranian President to ensure freedom of navigation Amid renewed attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical narrow passage responsible for the movement of crude supply to Asian countries, PM Modi underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce. At least 16 seafarers were killed in US and Iranian attacks on commercial vessels between March 1 and July 14.

ALSO READ: 'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers On Vessels Passing Hormuz': Govt After Two Indians Killed In Recent Attacks Since the US-Iran war broke out in February this year, Indian and Iranian leaders had held multiple phone calls and discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia. This was the first person-to-person meeting following the West Asia crisis. PM Modi to meet Putin today The 26th SCO Summit on Tuesday brings together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Uzbekistan Visit With Warm Welcome From President Mirziyoyev | SEE Pics Earlier today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch