In a major setback for Indians, the Trump administration is planning to change the H1B programme, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said. It is the most sought after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals, and also bring changes to the Green Card process, Lutnick said. “I'm involved in changing the H1B programme. We're going to change that programme, because that's terrible,” Lutnick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

D you know how much a Green Card holders earn? He added that the Trump administration is also going to change the Green Card process that provides permanent residency in the US. “You know, we give green cards. The average American makes USD 75,000 a year, and the average green card recipient USD 66,000, so we're taking the bottom quartile, like, why are we doing that? That's why Donald Trump is going to change it. That's the Gold Card that's coming. And we're going to start picking the best people to come into this country. It's time for that to change,” he said.

Why is the H1B Visa crucial for Indians? Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of talent and brains from across the world. Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas, which is Congressionally mandated 6,50,000 every year, and another 20,000 for those who received higher education from the US. If the Trump administration imposes strict rules on H1B visa, it would be a direct impact on Indians IT professionals and students.

ALSO READ: Thousands Of Tech Jobs At Risk? H-1B Visa Interview Rule Reinstated; What It Means For Silicon Valley Why does the Trump administration call the visa program a scam? In a social media post on Tuesday, Lutnick said, “The current H1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire Americans.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in an interview to Fox News that the H1B has become a "total scam”.

“These companies game the system. You have some of these companies that are laying off large numbers of Americans while they're also getting new H1Bs and renewing H1Bs,” he said. Indians are getting most of the American jobs: Florida Governor DeSantis said that people used to say that America is getting the "cream of the crop” from all around the world through the H1B visa system. “The reality is that's not actually what H1B are. Most of them are from one country, India. There's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system.” He said that in the current job market, young Americans are having a much tougher time because of what's happening with AI.

ALSO READ: Indians In US To Lose $1.6 Billion? ‘The One Big Beautiful Bill’ May Soon Apply To Your Transfers | Check Details “So if that's going to continue to produce dislocations, why would we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of,” he said. DeSantis added that the visas limit the H1B worker to one company. "It's almost like a form of indentured servitude. And so we've seen them take advantage of that time and time again," he said.