Walmart H-1B Visa Scandal: Unverified rumors about an alleged H-1B visa scandal inside Walmart have sparked concern among Indian tech professionals in the United States. The speculation, which began on workplace discussion platform Blind, quickly spread across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), despite the absence of any official confirmation from the retail giant.

The controversy raised concerns when a Blind post claimed a “massive fraud” had taken place within Walmart’s Global Tech division, allegedly involving contractors and kickbacks. Some users went further, suggesting a senior Vice President had been dismissed over the matter. Switzerland-based consultancy CTOL Digital Solutions also referenced the incident but admitted there was “no confirmation from Walmart or any reliable source.” The chatter, however, grew louder after an anonymous “H-1B whistleblower” on X linked the claims directly to visa holders, alleging that certain agencies favored by Walmart had been supplying workers in exchange for benefits. These allegations remain unverified. Fact-checking tool Grok, which examined online sources, noted: “Reports of Walmart terminating ~1,200 contractors connected to Caspex and a VP scandal are circulating in online forums, but no credible evidence supports the claims. Walmart has not issued any official statement as of August 23, 2025.”

Walmart Responds, Denies H-1B Link Amid mounting online noise, Walmart clarified its stance in a brief statement. The company said, “Following an investigation, Walmart recently terminated one vendor and a small number of US-based associates. This investigation had nothing to do with H-1B visas.” The statement directly counters speculation that Indian H-1B workers were linked to any fraud. But, the lack of detail in Walmart’s announcement has not stopped further debate online, with some groups tying the incident to the company’s ongoing workforce restructuring.

Indian Diaspora’s Concerns According to US government data, Indians accounted for 72.3 percent of all H-1B visas granted in FY 2023. Walmart itself has secured over 3,800 H-1B approvals, with average salaries of USD 139,000, far above the national average. This reflects the high-skill nature of such roles and counters the narrative that H-1B workers are “cheap replacements” for American jobs.

ALSO READ: Radioactive Shrimps Found? Walmart Pulls Great Value Frozen Seafood From Stores: 'Throw Immediately' The issue surfaced at a sensitive time. Earlier this year, Walmart announced layoffs impacting around 1,500 corporate employees across different departments, including e-commerce, advertising unit Walmart Connect, and sections of its Global Tech wing. Company leaders, including Global CTO and CDO Suresh Kumar, said the move was part of efforts to “streamline operations and improve efficiency” amid rising costs and market uncertainties. Still, sections of US social media—particularly “America First” voices—linked the job cuts to Walmart’s hiring of foreign workers. Critics even circulated photos of Kumar while alleging that a disproportionate number of Indians occupied technology roles in the company. On forums like r/nri, many Indians working in the US expressed concerns. One user wrote, “History shows what happens when a community gets branded as scammers. Violence always follows.” Another said: “Time to build something real rather than living on the mercy of others.”