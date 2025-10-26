A fresh trade row has erupted between Washington and Ottawa after US President Donald Trump accused Canada of releasing a “fraudulent” advertisement that misrepresented a historic speech by former US President Ronald Reagan. The controversy has quickly escalated into a major diplomatic flashpoint, prompting Trump to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian imports.

The dispute began after a Canadian advertisement aired during the World Series, which appeared to feature Ronald Reagan warning against tariffs and protectionism. The ad’s narration, lifted from Reagan’s 1987 radio address “On Free and Fair Trade,” was edited in a way that made it seem as though the former president was criticising the very policies Trump has pursued.

In his Truth Social post, Trump lashed out at Ottawa, calling the ad a “FRAUD” and accusing Canada of “serious misrepresentation of facts.” He said, “Because of their hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10 per cent over and above what they are paying now.” Trump further claimed the ad was an intentional attempt by Canada to influence U.S. courts and public opinion against his trade policies.

ALSO READ: India’s Envoy Holds High-Level Talks In US, Focuses on Energy, Defence, And Indo-Pacific Cooperation Ahead Of Major Trade Deal Reagan Foundation Distances Itself From Ad The Reagan Foundation quickly distanced itself from the ad, stating that it had “neither authorised nor approved” the use of the former president’s words. It noted that the clip used “selective audio and video” that distorted Reagan’s original message, which had actually emphasised the long-term benefits of free trade while acknowledging the temporary need for tariffs in special cases. The Foundation confirmed that it was reviewing legal options over the ad’s “unauthorised use” of Reagan’s speech.

How Reagan’s Words Were Rearranged A closer look at the original 1987 address reveals that Reagan’s statements were indeed rearranged in the advertisement. In the real speech, Reagan began by discussing trade tensions with Japan and explained that tariffs, though undesirable, were sometimes necessary to counter unfair practices.

Despite the escalating tension, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a conciliatory tone, saying his country “remains open to restarting trade talks with the United States.” Canada has already retaliated to earlier US tariffs with USD 30 billion in counter-duties on goods ranging from peanut butter and orange juice to steel and aluminium.