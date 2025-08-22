SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches X-37B: SpaceX successfully launched the United States military's secretive spaceplane, X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, on its eighth mission. This has sparked global curiosity about the top-secret experiments it will conduct in orbit. The unmanned spaceplane took off Thursday at 11:50 PM local time (0350 GMT Friday) on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The liftoff, which was live-streamed, lit up the night sky and marked another chapter in the long history of collaboration between the US Space Force and private space companies.

What Is The X-37B? Manufactured by Boeing and operated by the US Space Force, the X-37B is an unmanned, reusable mini space shuttle that closely resembles NASA's retired space shuttles. About the size of a small bus, it is 30 feet (nine meters) long and has a 15-foot wingspan with solar panels that provide power. The spacecraft first flew in 2010 and is built to carry out long missions, staying in orbit for months or even years before returning to Earth on its own for maintenance and reuse.

The US Space Force has not revealed complete details of the mission that is underway, generating rumors of its secret objectives. It confirmed, however, in a statement that the flight will encompass a "broad range of test and experimentation goals". "These operational demonstrations include next-generation capabilities such as laser communications and the highest-performing quantum inertial sensor ever flown in space," the Space Force said. It went on to state that Mission 8 would assist in building resilience, efficiency and security of US space-based communications architecture, an integral part of national defense. On previous missions, the X-37B has also hosted experiments for NASA, such as testing materials and systems for long-duration spaceflight.

Watch Falcon 9 launch the @SpaceForceDoD's USSF-36 mission to orbit – the eighth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-8) https://t.co/7w2HkqSLCJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 22, 2025 The X-37B program itself has already had seven successful missions, totaling over 1.3 billion miles traveled and several thousand days spent in orbit. Its special capability of remaining in orbit for years, many more than regular satellites, has rendered it a precious resource for the Pentagon and cooperating space investigation programs. The autonomous re-entry feature of the spacecraft guarantees secure and accurate landings, typically at NASA's Kennedy Space Center or those of the US Air Force in California. This quick turnaround facilitates the vehicle being refurbished, reprocessed, and re-flown with relative effectiveness, making it an economical and versatile platform.

SpaceX And US Military Partnership The X-37B demonstrates the United States' growing military and technological edge in space operations. While the Pentagon focuses on its role in advancing space science and communications, analysts highlight its maneuverability and sustainability as having significant defense implications. As space becomes the next strategic battleground, the X-37B's secret missions are being closely watched by other countries, including China and Russia, which are also pursuing similar projects.