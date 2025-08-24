Zelenskyy India visit: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit India soon. Discussions are ongoing to finalise a 'precise date', said Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk on Saturday. The visit would be a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations and highlighting New Delhi’s role in the global efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Polishchuk said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally invited President Zelenskyy during his historic visit to Kyiv in August 2024. “ In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that. The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship... We are trying to agree on a precise date...” Polishchuk said. The envoy further hinted at the possibility of a Modi-Zelenskyy meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025.

Since the war began, PM Modi and President Zelenskyy have met several times at international forums. Their first meeting was at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May 2023, followed by another meeting at the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia in June 2024. They also interacted at the UN ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York in September 2024. PM Modi’s landmark visit to Ukraine in August 2024 was a key diplomatic step, during which he formally extended the invitation for Zelenskyy’s visit to India.

In his conversation with ANI, the envoy stressed that Ukraine looks at India as an important partner in peace negotiations, given its long-standing relations with Russia. “Since 2023, we have had very intense dialogue between the two countries. PM Modi and my president met a lot of times... We plan to continue this interaction... We are grateful to India from the first day of the Russian invasion... Recently, the Prime Minister said very openly that India supports the peace and dialogue with the aim to achieve peace in Ukraine..." he said. "We will achieve this goal of negotiating with Russia. It will depend on the Russian will. My president clearly sent the message to everybody after the Alaska meeting that we are ready for that... We are working hard with my colleague in MEA to have this meeting (PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September..." he added.