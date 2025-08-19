2025 Hero Glamour: Hero Motocorp is all set to launch an upgraded model of its popular 125cc bike, the Glamour, in India today. The brand has been billing the upcoming glamour as ‘The Most Futuristic 125cc’ motorcycle, and it is also anticipated to get a new feature that might be a first for a 125cc segment bike. Let’s take a look at the expected features, design, engine, and price of the upcoming Hero Glamour 125.

2025 Hero Glamour: Features The 2025 Hero Glamour has already been spotted testing several times on the Indian roads, and in addition to this, the brand has also heavily teased the bike before the launch. While the brand has not revealed specific details about the features, we expect the bike to feature a new switchgear with a dedicated button for cruiser control. The recently released teaser shows the ‘Set Speed’ icon in the instrument cluster. This makes sure that the bike will be getting the segment-first Cruise Control feature. The new Hero Glamour is also anticipated to feature an all-LED light setup, Bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C charging port, and more.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Snapped Testing Again; Here’s What To Expect 2025 Hero Glamour: Design The 2025 Hero Glamour is expected to continue with the same sporty contour as the current outgoing model. The upcoming new-generation model of the motorcycle is expected to get a single-piece seat, a fresh set of graphics, shrouds on the fuel tank, and a slim body. The recent spy shots suggest that the bike will also feature a saree guard, a grab rail at the rear, and commuter-style foot pegs.