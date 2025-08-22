Bengaluru Traffic Fines: Less than a day ago, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, in a one-time thing, announced a 50 per cent discount on pending traffic challans for 21 days (3 weeks). This positive step aims to alleviate the burden of unpaid traffic fines and penalties issued through the Police Department's e-challan platform, while also helping improve overall traffic discipline in the State. On top of it, it intends to urge commuters to pay fines to avoid legal action, according to the official statement.

Bengaluru Traffic Fines: Concession Window to Stay Open Starting Tomorrow Till.... However, the 50 per cent concession will be available for a limited period, starting August 23 to September 12. So, 'act before the deadline,' urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 'Our government is committed to road safety, law-abiding behaviour, and public convenience. Pay your pending fines during this concession period and ensure that you follow traffic rules,' said Siddaramaiah on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Will Not Work On These Major Expressways; Here’s How Much You Can Save By Subscribing! Bengaluru Traffic Fines: Past Reference A similar methodology was adopted back in early 2023, when the State Government announced a 50 per cent rebate on pending fines, as part of the decision taken at a January 27 meeting to take cognisance of traffic violations across Karnataka. Of the Rs 530 crore due from the violators across the State back then, Rs 500 crore was pending from Bengaluru itself.