Ethanol-Blended Petrol Push: Renault India launched the facelifted versions of the Kiger and the Triber in India this year. Both models use E20-compliant engines, a move that can be seen in the larger context of the government's push for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol to address both economic and environmental concerns. While the government has raised its target for ethanol blending to 30 per cent by 2030, car owners still seem to worry about the potential impact of E20 fuel on E10-compliant cars and their performance.

Ethanol Push: Renault Cars (Before 2023) Compatible with E20? In one such instance, the owner of the 2022 Renault Triber posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 25, seeking clarity on whether his car was compatible with E20. The post followed a query posed to Renault India's Customer Care and read: 'Renault advises against using E20 petrol in my 2022 car. What should I do now? This is a new car and we've just done 13,000 kilometres in 3 years.'

Renault India Customer Care, through an official email, advised the owner against using E20 fuel in the 2022 Triber. The email further mentioned that the 2022 Renault Triber had not been tested for compatibility with E20 fuel. Ethanol Push: Renault's Official Statement In a recent development, Renault India has issued clarifications on the use of E20 fuel in E10-compliant cars. It said that the Renault Triber (Model 2022) was tested and certified for E10 fuel in accordance with the then prevailing norms at the time of Type Approval and Production tests.

Ethanol Push: Findings from Joint Study by ARAI, IOC To dismiss compatibility concerns, Renault India said, 'a rigorous durability testing was conducted jointly by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ARAI, involving various fuel combinations, including the use of E20 fuel in vehicles certified for E10.'

The draft report of this study was shared with all OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), while acknowledging that the present on-road vehicles were compatible with E20, as per the official statement. It also stated that there was no adverse impact on E10-compliant vehicles using E20 fuel.