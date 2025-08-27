Cars With More Than 20 Kmpl Mileage: India largely depends on imported crude oil for its fuel-related necessities, and prices for petrol or diesel are affected by the global market. Additionally, heavy taxes are imposed on fuels, which results in a higher cost. Due to the high costs of petrol and diesel, the fuel efficiency or mileage of a car becomes an important factor for prospective customers. Are you looking for a new car that delivers a mileage of more than 20 kilometres per litre under Rs 10 lakh? If yes, then look no further, as here we have compiled a list of the top 5 cars that deliver a fuel efficiency of more than 20 kilometres per litre under Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Mileage- 24.39 Kmpl Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, dominates the segment when it comes to cars with great fuel efficiency. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an entry-level car by the brand, with prices starting from Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model, and Rs 6.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The Alto K10 by Maruti has an ARAI mileage of 24.39 km/l.

Renault Kwid: Mileage-22 Kmpl The Renault Kwid is also among the most fuel-efficient cars available in the country. The Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line model. The Kwid by Renault has a claimed ARAI mileage of 22 kmpl, and it comes with options of an 800cc and 1-litre petrol engine. While the 800cc engine generates 54 ps and 72 Nm, the 1.0-litre petrol can churn out a peak power and torque output of 68 ps and 92 Nm, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Mileage-25.24 Kmpl The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is another entry-level hatchback offered by the brand in India. The Celerio by Maruti is priced between Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Celerio comes with an ARAI claimed mileage of up to 25.24 Km/l. The Celerio is also available with the option of CNG. It also gets AMT as a transmission option, and the AMT variant has a mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Mileage-24.39 Kmpl The tallboy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki has remained a popular choice among Indian families for decades. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has also remained one of the best-selling vehicles in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Wagon R is now available with a manual, along with an automatic variant. While the manual has an ARAI claimed mileage of 24.39 km/l, the automatic trim has a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l.