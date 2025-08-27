New-Gen Renault Duster Launch: Renault India has confirmed its plans to launch the next-generation Duster SUV in the coming months. While the exact launch date has yet to be officially revealed, we expect the brand to bring the upcoming Duster in late 2025 or early 2026. While unveiled globally as the Dacia Duster in 2023, the India-spec version will be sold under the Renault brand as the Duster.

New-Gen Renault Duster: Platform The next-generation Renault Duster will use the same CMF-B platform that underpins the Dacia Duster. While just a fractionally longer overall, the upcoming Duster will offer more space for passengers and luggage, according to Renault. New-Gen Renault Duster: Design The new version will feature an all-new design while not compromising on its butch approach. A fresh-looking face is expected, with Y-shaped LED DRLs, a revised bumper, and a reworked grille. Sides could sport squared-off wheel arches, as well as new dual-tone alloy wheels and outside rearview mirrors. A chunkier bumper, Y-shaped LED taillamps, and the Duster lettering on the tailgate are likely to make up the rear section. Other expected bits include black roof rails and black finishes for a vertical 'shadow line' beneath the mirrors.

New-Gen Renault Duster: Features Expect a significant overhaul on the inside as well. A refreshed dual-tone dashboard headlined by a floating touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be offered, along with a fully digital display for the driver. A new 3-spoked steering wheel, AC vents with (Y-shaped inserts), a horizontal HVAC strip, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and ADAS are also likely to form part of the features list.