Euler Motors EV Price: Euler Motors, India’s electric commercial vehicle maker, has launched the Neo HiRange, an electric three-wheeler under the new brand 'Neo by Euler'. Designed for last-mile passenger connectivity, the Neo HiRange will cater to a diverse customer base, ranging from first-time EV buyers and ride-hailing drivers to fleet operators and self-employed owners. The move is aimed at reducing carbon footprint while offering one of the most economical EV options for drivers. Euler also plans to introduce more 'Neo by Euler' vehicles in India, covering 50 cities over the next 3-4 months.

Euler Neo HiRange: Price, Range Priced at Rs 3.10 lakh (introductory), the Neo HiRange is offered in 3 variants: standard, Plus, and Maxx. For the HiRange, Euler offers a chassis-integrated lithium-ion battery pack and a 9kW electric motor. The battery is available in 3 configurations – 9.6kWh, 11.56kWh, and 13.44kWh. The top-spec Maxx variant gets a 13.44kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 261km, while its real-world range is pegged at 200+km. The base variant offers a 130+km range (real-world tested).

Euler Neo HiRange: Top Speed The electric three-wheeler gets two ride modes (Eco and Thunder). With an Eco mode, the top speed of the vehicle is electronically limited to 45km/h. This figure rises to 60km/h when using a Thunder mode. However, this applies to the Plus and the Maxx. The base version is claimed to have a maximum speed of 54km/h.

10 to 80 per cent charging takes 3 hours and 25 minutes. Other highlights include hill assist, anti-theft GPS, and a warranty of up to 6 years/1.75 lakh kilometres. Euler Neo HiRange: What Company Says? 'We heard firsthand challenges faced by drivers every day, from long fuel queues and unreliable maintenance to passenger discomfort and low savings. These insights have shaped every aspect of the brand. Drivers want a solution that offers the highest range in a single charge, supports their livelihood, and gives them the confidence to keep moving,' said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.