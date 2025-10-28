World’s Most Expensive Defender: The current Land Rover Defender was introduced in 2019, and it has remained one of the most admired SUVs globally ever since. The Defender is popularly known for its off-road capabilities, bold looks, and premium interior. Recently, several videos surfaced on social media claiming that a Land Rover Defender with a ‘Dubai 1’ number plate is the ‘World’s Most Expensive Defender’. But is it really the truth? Is it really the most expensive Land Rover Defender in the world? Let’s find out.

World’s Most Expensive Defender: Viral Video Several videos were recently posted on the social media platform Instagram, claiming that a Land Rover Defender 110 Octa with a Dubai 1 Number plate is the world’s most expensive Land Rover Defender. The Video further suggests that the ‘Dubai 1’ Number plate costs Rs 125 Crore, and the car itself has a price of Rs 2.40 Crore (ex-showroom) in India. But the video misses out on some very interesting and significant details. Let’s take a look.

World's Most Expensive Defender: The Truth The Land Rover Defender Octa with the Dubai 1 number plate belongs to the Emirati Royal and the Dubai Ruler, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The video claiming this to be the world's most expensive Defender is misleading and false. To begin with, the number plate on this particular Land Rover Defender Octa is specially reserved for the royal family, and as per reports, it was never sold in an auction.

Land Rover Defender & Dubai 1 No. Plate The video claims that the Dubai 1 number plate seen on the Land Rover Defender Octa costs Rs 125 crore. This claim was also found to be deceitful, as the 'Dubai 1' number plate sold at an auction in 2008 was a different license plate. Additionally, the 'Dubai 1' number plate sold at the 2008 auction had a value of 52.2 million Dirham. The value of 1 AED in 2008 was 13.26 INR, and 52.2 million Dirham had an approximate value of Rs 69 Crore.


