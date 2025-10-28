Renault Duster India Debut: Renault has confirmed that its new-generation Duster SUV will debut in India on January 26, 2026, which coincides with the country's 77th Republic Day. Based on the Dacia (Renault) Duster that was revealed in November 2023, the India-bound Duster will arrive as a third-generation model under Renault's 'International Game Plan 2027'. The upcoming model will be built on a modular CMF-B platform, which also underpins the Nissan Tekton SUV

Renault Duster: Powertrains Renault hasn't yet confirmed which engine options it will offer with the India-spec Duster. However, we expect the French company to initially bring a mild-hybrid petrol (with both manual and automatic gearboxes), followed by strong hybrid powertrains. Having said that, a 4x4 version is not likely to be offered here. Renault is also readying the Duster's 7-seat version, which will be based on the Dacia Bigster sold abroad.

Also Read: 2025 Tata Sierra Launch On November 25; Spotted With Emissions Testing Equipment Renault Duster: Features The test mule spotted in September revealed a three-screen setup, likely to consist of an infotainment system, a driver's digital instrument cluster, and a co-driver's display. The first unit is expected to measure 10.1 inches, while the second one could be a 7.0-inch unit. Wireless smartphone mirroring, steering wheel-mounted buttons, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, OTA updates, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, and a dual-tone dashboard are also expected.

Renault Duster: Safety Equipment In terms of safety, the upcoming Duster is likely to feature six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, and an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite with autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Renault Duster: Design Renault's first teaser for the upcoming SUV does not reveal much, but expect the SUV to feature a new grille, Y-shaped LED DRLs, and a revised bumper design compared to the older Duster, while retaining its rugged identity. The global-spec model gets squarish wheel arches (with thick cladding), Y-shaped LED taillamps, and a new glasshouse, all of which could be carried over to the India-bound SUV.

Also Read: Watch: ‘Nexon Kya Kehta Tha..’ Netizens As Flood Damaged Maruti Suzuki Baleno Works Fine Renault Duster: Rivals Market reports suggest that the new Duster could be heavily localised for India to keep prices in line with its competitors, such as the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.