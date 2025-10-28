Tata Sierra Launch: Tata Motors is all set to revive its Sierra SUV in a new avatar, with a launch confirmed for November 25. It introduced its lifestyle Sierra SUV in India in 1991, but insufficient demand prompted the company to discontinue the model in 2003. Nevertheless, the iconic nameplate will be brought back, featuring a refreshed design, multiple powertrain options, and an advanced platform. The upcoming Sierra has been spied on test many times, but fresh spy shots that have surfaced online show that the vehicle has been kitted with emissions testing equipment.

Tata Sierra 2025: Latest Spy Shot Details Alongside the equipment, the spy shots also reveal a curved-over, connected LED taillamp design, which appears sleeker than the one on the show car at Auto Expo 2025. Even the boot lid looks to be of a similar design. One can also spot a roof-mounted spoiler, a large rear windshield, and a high-set bonnet. One of the images had captured the vehicles' flush-type door handles featuring an LED light. The model spotted appears to be fitted with larger wheels.

Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spied Testing: Check Expected Design And Features Tata Sierra 2025: Features The Tata Sierra is expected to feature a triple-screen setup similar to the Mahindra XEV 9e. A panoramic sunroof, a four-spoke steering wheel (with an illuminated logo), ventilated front seats, fresh upholstery options, new interior themes, a Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless charging are all expected to form part of the package. Safety-wise, the Sierra is likely to offer a 360-degree camera, ESC, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra 2025: Powertrains Tata will offer the Sierra in both ICE and EV forms. The ICE version of the Sierra might get a 168bhp, turbocharged petrol engine and a 116bhp, 1.5-litre diesel mill. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are likely. The EV version will also be launched, albeit before the ICE.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Facelift 2025 Features Revealed: Gets Level 2 ADAS And More Tata Sierra 2025: Rivals The Sierra ICE will be Tata's answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Honda Elevate. The Sierra EV, on the other hand, will face competition from the Mahindra BE 6 and the Hyundai Creta EV. Image 2 Credit: CarDekho