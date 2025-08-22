- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Source:JND
Hero Glamour X 125 Video Review: Hero's first commuter bike with cruise control, the Glamour X 125, made waves with its recent launch. Offered in two variants: Disc and Drum, the Hero Glamour X boasts a feature found on the premium bikes, such as the KTM 390 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 310. Along with cruise control, the bike also gets three ride modes (Eco, Power, Road), thanks to ride-by-wire tech. However, mechanical components remain the same – the familiar 124.7cc single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox. With competitive pricing (Rs 89,999 to Rs 99,999, ex-showroom) and excellent features, the Glamour X 125 is sure gonna have people scrambling for it. Let's get to a detailed review below:
