Indian Army’s Mahindra Scorpio: The Indian Army needs off-road-ready vehicles to operate in rugged and diverse terrains. The Indian Army fleet comprises some of the most capable SUVs, such as the Tata Safari Storme, Force Gurkha, Mahindra Scorpio, and Maruti Jimny. All of these vehicles are sold in standard disguise in the market, but the army modifies these vehicles as per their requirements. Have you ever wondered how different the army version of these vehicles can be? We recently came across an Instagram video that shows the difference between a standard Mahindra Scorpio and the Indian Army’s Mahindra Scorpio.

Indian Army’s Mahindra Scorpio: Exterior The Indian Army’s Mahindra Scorpio looks similar to the standard model of the SUV from the outside. However, a person with a keen eye can notice the difference that comes in the form of height, headlights, accessories, and ground clearance. The Mahindra Scorpio used by the Indian Army is taller and has a higher ground clearance when compared to the standard model. It also features integrated hooks in the front and rear sections, and it uses ‘Blackout lights’ as headlamps. Blackout lights, also known as ‘Cat Eye’ lights, are used in tactical driving conditions with low visibility.

Indian Army's Mahindra Scorpio: Interior Indian Army's Mahindra Scorpio has the same dashboard, seats, steering wheel, and infotainment screen as the standard model. However, it has some special equipment inside the cabin that makes it entirely different from the standard model. To begin with, the Scorpio used by the Indian Army gets a reading lamp for the driver. It can be used to study maps and important documents. It also gets a rotary dial to adjust the 'Blackout' lights, along with a dial for 4H, 2H, and 2L.

Indian Army's Mahindra Scorpio: Powertrain The powertrain-related details of the Mahindra Scorpio used by the government are classified. However, the standard variant of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV uses a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which generates a peak power and torque output of 140bhp and 320 Nm, respectively. We firmly believe that the Mahindra Scorpio used by the Indian Army generates more power and torque when compared to the standard variant of the SUV.