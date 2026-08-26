MG Hector Tomahawk EV India: The MG Hector Tomahawk is set to be launched today in India. The prototypes of the electric SUV have been spied on several occasions in the country. Earlier, it was assumed that the brand’s new electric SUV would be called the Hector Hawk. However, a recent trademark filing by the brand suggests that the forthcoming electric SUV will be called the Hector Tomahawk. The Hector Tomahawk EV is expected to be based on the Wuling Eksion, which is sold in the Indonesian market.

MG Hector Tomahawk: Design & Exterior The recently spied Hector Tomahawk mule was completely undisguised, and its images suggest that it will feature an upright stance with a minimalistic front fascia. It gets dual LED DRLs, an LED headlamp, and a closed grille at the front. The headlight and DRL setup is connected by a black applique with the MG logo in the centre and two silver strips. The front bumper houses vertical air curtains, and a blacked-out rectangular air intake is placed lower on the bumper.

On the sides, the ORVMs and the alloy wheels get a dual-tone finish. A side step, thick black body cladding, roof rails, and traditional pull-type chrome handles can also be seen. The rear end is not visible in the images, but it is expected to feature a wraparound LED taillight setup and a rear bumper finished in dual-tone.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 Launched At ₹2.22 Lakh: E-Clutch Variant Costs ₹40,000 More; Check Details MG Hector Tomahawk: Features & Interior The interior of the Hector Tomahawk remains under wraps. However, a recent teaser has confirmed a beige theme for the cabin of the Hector Tomahawk. The minimalistic approach with the exterior will likely continue inside the cabin too. In terms of features, we can expect it to come equipped with a slew of features, including a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, an automatic climate control system, AC vents for the second and third rows, and more. In terms of safety, we expect the brand’s 7-seater electric SUV to come equipped with 6-airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and a Level 2 ADAS Unit.

Also Read: New-Gen Audi Q3 Breaks Cover: Packed With 204 Hp, Dual-Screens, And More MG Hector Tomahawk: Range & Powertrain The brand has not yet revealed any details regarding the powertrain or battery pack of the MG Hector Tomahawk. However, we expect the electric SUV to retain the powertrain offered with the Eksion. The Wuling Eksion comes packed with a 69.2 kWh battery pack internationally, and it has a CLTC-certified range of 530 km. The Eksion is a front-wheel drive vehicle, and the electric motor can generate a peak power and torque output of 201hp and 310 Nm, respectively.