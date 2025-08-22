- By Kanika Sachdeva
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
New Norton Bike Teased: With backing from TVS Motor Company, the new Norton motorcycle is being readied for its global debut on November 4 at EICMA 2025, Milan. While TVS-owned British manufacturer has given us a preview of the upcoming bike's rear section through its first teaser released a month ago, it has now taken to its social media page to tease a carbon fibre weave pattern and an X-shaped design detail.
New Norton Bike: Earlier Teaser Details
The first-ever teaser has shown a silver-coloured tail section with a horizontal taillamp, below which sat vent-like elements. Whether these vents are part of a design or will be used for heat dissipation is yet to be ascertained. The teaser was accompanied by a caption that read: 'Norton’s resurgence! A new era begins'. From the other teasers dropped between the first and the latest teaser, we can say that the bike will have silver-finished bodywork.
All the elements are coming together.
Precision in every layer. Excellence in every detail. The resurgence is coming: 04/11/2025.— Norton Motorcycles (@Norton_Moto) August 21, 2025
Can you see what’s forming? pic.twitter.com/2eI8yptgJD
New Norton Bike: Could It Be Electra?
While the official name has yet to be revealed, it is believed the upcoming Norton bike could be called Electra, a name Norton trademarked a few months ago. If this materialises, the Electra could help the brand reclaim its lost place. It also remains to be seen how Norton will introduce the Electra two-wheeler as – is it gonna be an ICE, electric, or a special edition?
Also Read: Hero Glamour X Video Review: India's First Commuter Bike With Cruise Control, Check Details
Norton's Future Plans
Other than the trademarked Electra, Norton plans to launch 5 other motorcycles over the next three years. Some of them will be introduced this year, featuring updated engines and platforms. Speaking of, it has been known that Norton is developing two brand-new mid-sized engines: a 350–450cc unit for India and a 600–650cc unit for the international market.