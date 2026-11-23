The MG Windsor EV facelift is expected to be launched in the country in 2027. The brand is expected to equip the upcoming model with a larger battery, a redesigned cabin, and more features. Let’s take a look. 2027 MG Windsor EV Facelift: Bigger Battery The brand has not yet confirmed any details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Windsor EV facelift. According to a report by Autocar, the Windsor EV is expected to feature a larger 61 kWh battery pack.

Notably, the current MG Windsor EV comes equipped with two battery pack options and a range of up to 449 km on a single charge. The powertrain specs can be found in the table below: Category Specifications Battery Capacity 38 kWh/52.9 kWh Claimed Range 332 km (38 kWh)

449 km (52.9 kWh) Power Output 134 bhp Torque Output 200 Nm Drivetrain Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Also Read: Second-Gen Mini Cooper SE Launch On November 27: Gets A Bigger 54.2 kWh Battery And More Range 2027 MG Windsor EV: Styling & Interior The 2027 MG Windsor EV is expected to feature a slew of styling changes on the exterior. It is expected to get an updated lighting setup, revised front & rear bumpers, and the addition of new colour options.

On the inside, the major updates are expected to include more premium upholstery, revised trim materials, and the addition of new equipment. Notably, the current Windsor EV already comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including: A 15.6-inch touchscreen

A nine-speaker Infinity audio system

Ventilated front seats

A glass roof

6 airbags

A 360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS suite The upcoming generation will build upon this existing package and strengthen the presence of the MG Windsor EV in the Indian electric car market.