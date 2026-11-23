The Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift will be launched in the Indian market on November 26, 2026. While the Innova Hycross facelift will introduce a slew of changes in terms of cosmetic, it is also expected to be powered by a new flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain setup.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Engine As per a report by Car and Bike, the upcoming facelift model of the Toyota Innova Hycross will also introduce a new flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain. The official details regarding the powertrain are yet to be confirmed by the brand.

It is worth mentioning that the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also announced recently that a 100-percent ethanol-powered variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross model will be launched on November 26, 2026. Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Flex-Fuel Hybrid Toyota showcased a prototype of the Innova Hycross-based flex-fuel vehicle recently. The prototype was powered by a tweaked 2-litre petrol engine. The unit is paired with an electric motor. It was claimed by the brand that the engine can support up to 85 per cent ethanol blends. This means that the vehicle can run on a fuel type with 85 per cent ethanol and only 15 per cent petrol.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Launch On December 11: Check Expected Features And Engine Updates Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Interior As mentioned earlier, the Innova Hycross facelift test mules have been spied multiple times during the testing phase on Indian roads. As per the recent spy shots, the 2027 Innova Hycross is expected to retain the dashboard layout.

Additionally, it will also retain the automatic gear selector, physical controls, centre console, door trims, and several other elements of the outgoing model. However, the spy shots show the infotainment screen hidden by a film. This suggests that the brand might provide a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The outgoing model features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A larger touchscreen is expected to put the Innova Hycross in a better position against its rivals. The brand might also offer electrically powered front seats with ventilation, illuminated switches for window control and door lock, a 360-degree camera, an updated OS, and more. Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched At ₹1.98 Lakh: Gets Traction Control, TFT Cluster, And More 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross: Expected Design The test mule of the Toyota Innova Hycross was heavily disguised from bumper to bumper. The front fascia of the test mule is expected to feature a new set of LED headlights, LED DRLs, a revised grille, and a redesigned bumper.

On the sides, the test mule carries a similar silhouette to the current model, and even the alloy wheel design seems to be similar to the current generation model on sale. The rear section is expected to retain the wraparound taillight setup. However, the rear section of the upcoming Innova Hycross facelift is expected to feature revised bumpers and a tailgate section.