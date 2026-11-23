The Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift 2026 is under development, and a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spied testing. The WagonR facelift is expected to be launched soon in the country.
2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Design
As mentioned earlier, a prototype of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift was spied heavily camouflaged. The design changes on the WagonR facelift are expected to be subtle.
We expect the 2026 WagonR to feature a new headlamp unit, a revised front grille, redesigned taillights, and more. On the sides, the updated model is expected to retain the pull-type door handles, large windows, and a flat roofline.
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2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Features
The interior of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift has not been spied yet. The cabin remains under wraps.
We expect the upcoming WagonR facelift to feature a redesigned dashboard, premium upholstery materials, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more.
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2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Engine
As mentioned earlier, the brand has launched the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift recently in the country. The key highlights of the Baleno facelift include a new 3-cylinder engine on the higher-spec trims.
We expect the same engine to power the top-spec variants of the upcoming WagonR facelift. The new engine can generate 83 hp and 112 Nm of torque, and it can be paired with either a 5-speed Manual or a 5-Speed automatic transmission.
The WagonR will continue to be offered in CNG guise as well, and we expect the brand to equip the WagonR facelift 2026 with an underbody CNG tank.