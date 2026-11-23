The Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift 2026 is under development, and a heavily camouflaged test mule was recently spied testing. The WagonR facelift is expected to be launched soon in the country.

2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Design

As mentioned earlier, a prototype of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift was spied heavily camouflaged. The design changes on the WagonR facelift are expected to be subtle.

We expect the 2026 WagonR to feature a new headlamp unit, a revised front grille, redesigned taillights, and more. On the sides, the updated model is expected to retain the pull-type door handles, large windows, and a flat roofline.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Features

The interior of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift has not been spied yet. The cabin remains under wraps.

We expect the upcoming WagonR facelift to feature a redesigned dashboard, premium upholstery materials, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift: Expected Engine

As mentioned earlier, the brand has launched the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift recently in the country. The key highlights of the Baleno facelift include a new 3-cylinder engine on the higher-spec trims.