The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was recently revealed at EICMA 2026. The Himalayan 750 will be launched in India during Motoverse 2026, scheduled to take place from November 27 to November 29, 2026.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Key Specs

Key specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 are as follows:

Category Specifications Engine Capacity 743cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled Maximum Power 55 hp Gearbox 6-speed Wheels Front: 19-inch

Rear: 17-inch Suspension Front: 43mm Showa USD Forks

Rear: Showa Monoshock Instrument Cluster 4-inch TFT Connectivity Bluetooth/Wifi/Sim-enabled 4G & GPS ABS Yes, Dual-Channel, Switchable with Cornering Traction Control Yes, Lean-Sensitive

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 draws power from an engine unit that is heavily based on the platform of the brand’s 650cc parallel-twin engine. Key engine specifications of the Himalayan 750 are as follows: