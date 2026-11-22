The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was recently revealed at EICMA 2026. The Himalayan 750 will be launched in India during Motoverse 2026, scheduled to take place from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Key Specs
Key specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine Capacity
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743cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled
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Maximum Power
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55 hp
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Gearbox
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6-speed
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Wheels
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Front: 19-inch
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Suspension
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Front: 43mm Showa USD Forks
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Instrument Cluster
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4-inch TFT
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Connectivity
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Bluetooth/Wifi/Sim-enabled 4G & GPS
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ABS
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Yes, Dual-Channel, Switchable with Cornering
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Traction Control
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Yes, Lean-Sensitive
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 draws power from an engine unit that is heavily based on the platform of the brand’s 650cc parallel-twin engine. Key engine specifications of the Himalayan 750 are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine Displacement
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743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine
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Gearbox
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6-speed gearbox
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Maximum Power
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55 hp@7,000rpm
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Maximum Torque
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63 Nm@5,000rpm
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Hardware
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 hardware specifications have been segregated into a total of 6 categories: fuel tank, suspension, braking, seat, ground clearance, and wheels.
Fuel Tank: The Royal Enfield Himalayan packs a 17.8-litre fuel tank
Suspension: Front: fully adjustable 43 mm Showa USD with 190mm of travel
Rear: Adjustable preload and rebound Showa Monoshock with 175 mm of travel
Braking: Front: 280mm twin discs
Rear: 255mm disc
Seat: Split setup with a standard seat height of 815mm. Low seat accessory brings it to 795mm; Touring seat increases seat height to 835mm
Ground Clearance: 205mm of ground clearance
Wheels: Tubeless wheels with Spoke/Alloys, depending on variant & colour. The motorcycle uses 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including:
- A 4-inch circular TFT Instrument Cluster
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
- Navigation
- SIM-enabled connected system with 4G & GPS
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Self-cancelling Indicators
- Emergency brake lamp
- Two USB Type-C ports
- New LED Headlight