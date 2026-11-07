The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was recently revealed in EICMA 2026. The Himalayan 750 will be launched in India during Motoverse 2026, schedule to between November 27 to November 29, 2026. Let’s take a look at the hardware, features, and powertrain of the Himalayan 750.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 draws power from an engine unit that is heavily based on the platform of the brand’s 650cc parallel-twin engine. Key engine specifications of the Himalayan 750 are as follows:

Yes, Dual-Channel, Switchable with Cornering

Key specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 are as follows:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 hardware specifications have been segregated into a total of 6 categories: fuel tank, suspension, braking, seat, ground clearance, and wheels.

Fuel Tank: The Royal Enfield Himalayan packs a 17.8-litre fuel tank

Suspension: Front: fully adjustable 43 mm Showa USD with 190mm of travel

Rear: Adjustable preload and rebound Showa Monoshock with 175 mm of travel

Braking: Front: 280mm twin discs

Rear: 255mm disc

Seat: Split setup with a standard seat height of 815mm. Low seat accessory brings it to 795mm; Touring seat increases seat height to 835mm

Ground Clearance: 205mm of ground clearance

Wheels: Tubeless wheels with Spoke/Alloys, depending on variant & colour. The motorcycle uses 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including: