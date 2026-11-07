The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was recently revealed in EICMA 2026. The Himalayan 750 will be launched in India during Motoverse 2026, schedule to between November 27 to November 29, 2026. Let’s take a look at the hardware, features, and powertrain of the Himalayan 750.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Key Specs

Key specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 are as follows:

Category

Specifications

Engine Capacity

743cc parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled

Maximum Power

55 hp

Gearbox

6-speed

Wheels

Front: 19-inch
Rear: 17-inch

Suspension

Front: 43mm Showa USD Forks
Rear: Showa Monoshock

Instrument Cluster

4-inch TFT

Connectivity

Bluetooth/Wifi/Sim-enabled 4G & GPS

ABS

Yes, Dual-Channel, Switchable with Cornering

Traction Control

Yes, Lean-Sensitive

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 draws power from an engine unit that is heavily based on the platform of the brand’s 650cc parallel-twin engine. Key engine specifications of the Himalayan 750 are as follows:

Category

Specifications

Engine Displacement

743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine

Gearbox

6-speed gearbox

Maximum Power

55 hp@7,000rpm

Maximum Torque

63 Nm@5,000rpm

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Hardware

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 hardware specifications have been segregated into a total of 6 categories: fuel tank, suspension, braking, seat, ground clearance, and wheels.

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Fuel Tank: The Royal Enfield Himalayan packs a 17.8-litre fuel tank

Suspension: Front: fully adjustable 43 mm Showa USD with 190mm of travel
Rear: Adjustable preload and rebound Showa Monoshock with 175 mm of travel

Braking: Front: 280mm twin discs
Rear: 255mm disc

Seat: Split setup with a standard seat height of 815mm. Low seat accessory brings it to 795mm; Touring seat increases seat height to 835mm

Ground Clearance: 205mm of ground clearance

Wheels: Tubeless wheels with Spoke/Alloys, depending on variant & colour. The motorcycle uses 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 comes packed with a slew of advanced features, including:

  • A 4-inch circular TFT Instrument Cluster
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Navigation
  • SIM-enabled connected system with 4G & GPS
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Self-cancelling Indicators
  • Emergency brake lamp
  • Two USB Type-C ports
  • New LED Headlight

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