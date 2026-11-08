Royal Enfield showcased the Continental GT 750 recently at EICMA 2026. The brand is expected to launch the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026. The event is scheduled between November 27 and November 29, 2026. We expect the Continental GT 750 to be launched at Motoverse 2026.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750: Engine As mentioned earlier, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 uses the same 743cc parallel-twin engine as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and the GT 750 is expected to feature a quickshifter, too. While the engine generates 55 hp and 63 Nm, in the Himalayan, it is expected to churn out more power in the GT 750.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750: Hardware The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 will be offered in two versions in the Indian market. The GT 750 features revised aesthetics and riding posture. Key hardware specifications of the GT 750 are as follows:

Clip-on handlebars

Racing side number board

New front fairing

Rebound-adjustable RSU Telescopic forks

Dual exhausts

Tube/tubeless tyres (depending on variant)

Black exhaust finish (depending on variant)

Alloy wheels (depending on variant)

Black engine bay (depending on variant)

Single seat with rear cowl

Twin shock rear absorber

Bar-end mirrors

Twin discs at the front

Single disc at the rear Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India For ₹5.90 Lakh: Check What’s Special?

Royal Enfield Himalayan Continental GT 750: Features The brand has not yet revealed the full specifications of its most powerful motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750, showcased by the brand at EICMA, was seen with dual analogue dials. However, several prototypes of the GT 750 have been spied with a TFT tripper dash. The tripper dash can support music controls and Google Maps mirroring.