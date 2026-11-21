Prototypes of Mahindra Vision S have been spied on multiple occasions. Another prototype was recently spied during testing. The Vision S is expected to be launched in the Indian market in early 2027.

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Engine

The powertrain details of the upcoming Vision S SUV are still unreleased, and more details will be made available as the launch nears. It is expected to come equipped with two engine options.

We expect the Vision S to be powered by either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or an AMT transmission.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Launch On December 11: Check Expected Features And Engine Updates

Mahindra Vision S: Interior & Features

As mentioned earlier, the interior of the Mahindra Vision S was spied for the first time on a test mule recently. The Interior has many similarities with the brand’s popular car models, such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.