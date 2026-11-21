Prototypes of Mahindra Vision S have been spied on multiple occasions. Another prototype was recently spied during testing. The Vision S is expected to be launched in the Indian market in early 2027.
Mahindra Vision S: Expected Engine
The powertrain details of the upcoming Vision S SUV are still unreleased, and more details will be made available as the launch nears. It is expected to come equipped with two engine options.
We expect the Vision S to be powered by either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, or an AMT transmission.
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Mahindra Vision S: Interior & Features
As mentioned earlier, the interior of the Mahindra Vision S was spied for the first time on a test mule recently. The Interior has many similarities with the brand’s popular car models, such as the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.
One of the major highlights spotted in the recent Mahindra Vision S interior spy shots is that the test mule was using a BE 6 steering wheel. This could mean that the spotted prototype was the EV version of the Vision S.
The dashboard in the test mule was high-set, and it features a squared touchscreen for the infotainment system. The screen size appears likely to be 12.3 inches, and the dashboard also houses vertical AC vents.
From a high-set dashboard to the climate control panel, the Vision S features several similarities to the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N.
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Mahindra Vision S: Expected Design
The upcoming Mahindra Vision S SUV gets a boxy silhouette, an upright front fascia, and a flat bonnet. The prototype also features inverted LED DRLs with a round LED Projector headlamp setup at the front.
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It gets a new grille with horizontal and vertical slats. A radar module is also visible on the lower grille, which means that the SUV might get ADAS functionality.
On the sides, it gets polygonal wheel flares, flush door handles, and a large set of alloy wheels. It also gets a flat roof, rectangular rear quarter glass, vertically placed rectangular taillights, a flat rear windshield, and a spare wheel.