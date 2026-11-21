Prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift have been spied on multiple occasions. The updated model is expected to be launched in 2027 in the Indian market. The Fronx facelift is expected to come packed with Level 2 ADAS, a new engine, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Engine The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift is expected to receive major changes in terms of its powertrain. It is available with the options of a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, currently.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 80 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, can generate a peak power and torque output of 99 hp and 147 Nm, respectively.

While the 1-litre turbo petrol engine option will likely remain unchanged, we expect the updated model to come equipped with a new Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine. It is the same engine that is now powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The engine can produce 83 PS and 112.4 Nm of torque. Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched At ₹1.98 Lakh: Gets Traction Control, TFT Cluster, And More Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Design As informed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift has been spied on Indian roads on multiple occasions/ The recent spy shots suggest that the Fronx facelift will retain its overall contour as the current model.

However, redesigned front and rear bumpers and a new grille are highly anticipated on the upcoming Fronx facelift. It is expected to continue with more or less the same design elements as the current model on sale. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Adds New Land Rover Defender Octa Worth ₹3 Crore To The Garage Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Features While the Fronx facelift is expected to feature minimal design changes, it will likely include a slew of new features, including a new Level 2 ADAS unit. A prototype of the Fronx facelift was spied with an ADAS module, along with a new 360-degree camera and an increased number of front parking sensors. Other notable feature additions might include a larger touchscreen inside the cabin, more premium upholstery material, a new steering wheel, and more.