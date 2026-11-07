Several prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift have been spied on multiple occasions. The Fronx facelift is expected to be launched in 2027 in the Indian market. The updated model of the Fronx is expected to come packed with Level 2 ADAS, a new engine, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift 2026 is expected to receive major changes in terms of its powertrain. The outgoing Fronx is available with the options of a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 80 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, can generate a peak power and torque output of 99 hp and 147 Nm, respectively.

While the 1-litre turbo petrol engine option will likely remain unchanged, we expect the updated model to come equipped with a new Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine. The engine can produce 83 PS and 112.4 Nm of torque.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India For ₹5.90 Lakh: Check What’s Special?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Design

As informed earlier, the Fronx facelift has been spied on Indian roads on multiple occasions/ The recent spy shots suggest that the Fronx facelift will retain its overall contour as the current model.

However, redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a new grille, are highly anticipated on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift. The Fronx facelift will continue with more or less the same design elements as the current model on sale.