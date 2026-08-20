Tata Avinya EV: The Tata Avinya EV is expected to be launched in the country by the end of this year. The brand had earlier confirmed that it will be launching three electric vehicles in India in 2026, and the Avinya EV will be a part of the portfolio. The prototype of the Avinya EV was also spied recently during the testing phase. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, range, and specs of the upcoming Tata Avinya EV.

Tata Avinya EV: Expected Design As mentioned earlier, the prototype of the Tata Avinya EV was heavily disguised. However, it reveals several key details regarding the silhouette and proportions of the upcoming Avinya EV. The test mule of the Avinya EV features a clean, closed front fascia. It is expected to feature sleek LED DRLs with vertical LED headlamps positioned on the corners of the front bumper. Air vents are positioned lower on the front bumper for efficient battery cooling. On the sides, the test mule gets large aerodynamic wheels, ORVMs with integrated LED turn signals, flush-type door handles, and a sloping roofline. On the rear, the Avinya EV is expected to get a connected LED taillight setup, a shark fin antenna, and a subtle roof spoiler.

Also Read: Axor MX Carbon Helmet Launched At Rs 20,000: ‘World’s Lightest, Triple-Certified’ Tata Avinya EV: Expected Features While the exterior of the Tata Avinya EV has been spied, the interior of the upcoming flagship electric SUV by the brand remains hidden. The brand has equipped its previous electric offerings with some of the most advanced features, and the same can be expected with the upcoming Avinya EV. We expect the Avinya EV to feature a triple-screen setup, electrically powered and ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a dual-zone climate control system, an auto-dimming IRVM, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a touch-based HVAC panel, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, a premium harmon kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

Also Read: Kia Sorento Unveiled: Hybrid, Diesel, All-Wheel Drive, And AI-Assistant Confirmed Tata Avinya EV: Expected Range & Specs The brand has recently confirmed that the upcoming Avinya EV will be based on the Freelander Platform, which is produced by Chery-JLR. While the brand has not yet confirmed any details regarding the powertrain or range, we expect the Avinya EV to be offered with battery pack options ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. The Avinya EV is expected to have a MIDC-claimed range of more than 600 kilometres, once fully charged.