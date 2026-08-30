Tata Safari EV: The brand will be launching several key electric car models in 2026, including the Tata Tigor EV facelift and Tata Avinya EV. The brand is also planning to launch an electric iteration of its popular 7-seater SUV, the Tata Safari. While the prototype of the Tata Safari EV was spied for the first time, another test mule was recently spied. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

Tata Safari EV Spy Shots: Expected Interior The interior of the Tata Safari EV remains hidden, but it is expected to mirror the same cabin layout as its ICE model. However, the cabin is expected to feature a different theme, and we also expect the Safari EV to feature TiDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer) E&E architecture. The TiDAL E&E architecture enables several advanced features, including a 540-degree camera, auto park assist, summon mode, Over the Air (OTA) updates, low-speed cruise control, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Tata Safari EV Spy Shots: Expected Range & Battery The brand has not yet specified powertrain-related details of the Tata Safari EV. However, as it will be based on the brand’s Acti.ev+ platform, we can expect it to feature the same options as the Harrier EV. The Safari EV might come equipped with options of either a 65 kWh or a 75 kWh battery pack. The Safari EV is also expected to come equipped with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which will be offered exclusively with the larger battery pack and top-spec trims. While the Harrier EV with the same battery pack options has a claimed 627 Km of range, we expect the Tata Safari EV to deliver a lower range, as it will be a 7-seater SUV.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Tata Safari EV Spy Shots: Expected Design The overall contour of the Tata Safari EV looks similar to its ICE counterpart. Moreover, the prototype was spied from the rear, and the images reveal that the Safari EV will use a multi-link rear suspension setup. Notably, the same suspension setup is also offered with the Tata Harrier EV. The Safari EV will be built on the same Acti.ev+ platform as the Harrier EV, and it is expected to remain largely identical to the ICE Safari, except for a few EV bits such as a closed grille, EV badges, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Notably, a side step was visible on the Safari EV prototype, and it is not offered on the ICE model.