Tata Tigor Facelift 2026: Tata Motors recently launched the 2026 Tata Tiago with a slew of changes in terms of design and features. Now, the brand seems to be planning to upgrade its sedan, the Tata Tigor, with the launch of a facelift model. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the upcoming Tata Tigor facelift 2026.

2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Expected Features Details regarding the 2026 Tata Tigor facelift interior remain hidden for the moment. We expect the compact sedan by Tata to borrow its interior and features from the recently launched Tata Tiago. Thus, we expect the 2026 Tata Tigor facelift to come equipped with a redesigned dashboard, a freestanding touchscreen-based infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a new centre console, and a new steering wheel. The Tigor facelift 2026 is also expected to feature an automatic climate control system, a 360-degree camera, electrically powered ORVMs, new rear AC vents, fast-charging ports, 6 airbags, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh 2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Expected Engine Specs While the 2026 Tata Tigor facelift is expected to come equipped with several changes in terms of design and features, it will likely remain unchanged in terms of powertrain. We expect it to draw power from the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be paired with a choice of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission. The same engine can be had with the CNG fuel type. While the petrol mill generates a maximum power output of 86hp, with CNG it can generate a peak power output of 75.5hp. The 2026 Tata Tigor EV will also feature the same design elements (except the closed grille and EV bits), but it is also expected to continue with the same 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack options, with a maximum claimed range of 285 Km in a single charge.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected 2026 Tata Tigor Facelift: Expected Design Similar to the recently launched Tata Tiago, the 2026 Tata Tigor facelift is also expected to go through a slew of changes in terms of its exterior. The front fascia looks slimmer and comprises sleeker LED headlights with a connecting bar in the centre. We expect the connecting bar to be finished in the gloss black shade, as we have seen on the Tata Tiago. The recently filed design patent also reveals new and cleaner bumpers that incorporate larger air vents and pixel-style LED fog lamps. Just below the brand logo, a hollow space can be seen for the housing of a 360-degree camera. On the sides, the alloy wheel design appears to be new, but we expect the size to remain unchanged. If looked at closely, the patent design’s ORVMs have a small curve, further suggesting that the Tigor facelift might get a 360-degree camera. On the rear, it features simple bumpers with vertical reflectors, and the taillights are connected with a bar too.