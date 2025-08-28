TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: TVS has finally launched the Orbiter, expanding its electric scooter lineup in India. As expected, the Orbiter is priced below the Rs 1 lakh mark, at Rs 99,990. The price is ex-showroom and inclusive of the PM e-Drive scheme. At its price, the TVS Orbiter brings several segment-first features, including cruise control and a bigger front wheel, along with advanced features such as a colour LCD dash and a connected mobile app. We compare the newly launched Orbiter with the Ola Gen 3 S1 X+, which recently secured PLI certification along with 6 other models, to see how they fare against each other. Take a look:

TVS Orbiter Vs Ola S1 X Plus: Price The TVS Orbiter is priced competitively at Rs 99,990, which undercuts the pricing of the Ola S1 X Plus. Ola retails the S1 X Plus at Rs 1.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

TVS Orbiter Vs Ola S1 X Plus: Battery, Range That being said, the Ola S1 X is available with a bigger 4kWh battery pack, whereas the TVS Orbiter comes with a smaller 3.1kWh battery. The former returns an IDC-certified range of 242km and is electronically limited to 125km/h. On the other hand, the latter claims 158km range (IDC). Its top speed is yet to be revealed.

Both scooters feature a colour LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. They also have cruise control, an LED headlamp, and 34-litre underseat storage. The Ola S1 X Plus additionally offers three ride modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), but it lacks a USB charging port. The USB charging facility is available with the TVS Orbiter, which comes with just Eco and Power modes.

Interestingly, Ola does not offer hill hold assist with the S1 X Plus – a segment-first feature in the TVS Orbiter. TVS Orbiter Vs Ola S1 X Plus: Wheel Size, Seat Height TVS has equipped the Orbiter with a larger 14-inch wheel at the front, whereas the S1 X Plus sits on a 12-inch unit. Both models have a 12-inch rear wheel. The Orbiter has a seat height of 845mm and a ground clearance of 169mm. On the other hand, the seat height and ground clearance on the S1 X Plus are pegged at 749mm and 160mm, respectively.